Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) is 3.49x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VLO is 1.64.

The public float for VLO is 359.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% of that float. On July 24, 2023, VLO’s average trading volume was 4.22M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

VLO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) has surged by 2.47 when compared to previous closing price of 122.99, but the company has seen a 10.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/29/22 that Biden’s Move on Gas Prices May Hurt These Stocks

VLO’s Market Performance

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has seen a 10.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.17% gain in the past month and a 5.35% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for VLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.87% for VLO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VLO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VLO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $135 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

VLO Trading at 11.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares surge +12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLO rose by +10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.47. In addition, Valero Energy Corporation saw -0.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLO starting from Simmons Gary K., who sale 1,750 shares at the price of $135.16 back on Nov 16. After this action, Simmons Gary K. now owns 165,299 shares of Valero Energy Corporation, valued at $236,521 using the latest closing price.

Gorder Joseph W, the COB & CEO of Valero Energy Corporation, sale 37,567 shares at $127.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Gorder Joseph W is holding 569,786 shares at $4,770,919 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLO

Equity return is now at value 59.70, with 22.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.