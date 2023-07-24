UTime Limited (UTME) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) has increased by 31.00 when compared to last closing price of 0.44.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -76.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in UTime Limited (NASDAQ: UTME) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for UTME is at 0.33. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for UTME is 3.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for UTME on July 24, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

UTME’s Market Performance

UTME’s stock has seen a -76.46% decrease for the week, with a -75.57% drop in the past month and a -26.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 70.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.73% for UTime Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -70.18% for UTME’s stock, with a -57.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UTME Trading at -67.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 70.27%, as shares sank -73.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTME fell by -76.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8634. In addition, UTime Limited saw -35.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UTME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.55 for the present operating margin

+5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Limited stands at -14.10. The total capital return value is set at -36.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.42.

Based on UTime Limited (UTME), the company’s capital structure generated 96.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.03. Total debt to assets is 24.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UTime Limited (UTME) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.