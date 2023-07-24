United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL): A Technical Analysis

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) is $72.19, which is $12.33 above the current market price. The public float for UAL is 326.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UAL on July 24, 2023 was 6.49M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UAL) stock’s latest price update

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL)’s stock price has soared by 1.84 in relation to previous closing price of 56.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/20/23 that United Airlines Scaling Back Flights at Newark Airport

UAL’s Market Performance

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has experienced a 8.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.01% rise in the past month, and a 28.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for UAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.09% for UAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UAL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UAL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UAL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2023.

UAL Trading at 12.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAL rose by +8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.05. In addition, United Airlines Holdings Inc. saw 52.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAL starting from Hart Gregory L, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $52.26 back on Jun 15. After this action, Hart Gregory L now owns 26,434 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc., valued at $627,120 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO EDWARD, the Director of United Airlines Holdings Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $42.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that SHAPIRO EDWARD is holding 200,000 shares at $1,064,648 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.51 for the present operating margin

+8.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stands at +1.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.79. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL), the company’s capital structure generated 540.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.40. Total debt to assets is 49.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 488.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.