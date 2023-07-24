UiPath Inc. (PATH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for PATH is also noteworthy at 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PATH is $19.20, which is $1.06 above than the current price. The public float for PATH is 430.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.96% of that float. The average trading volume of PATH on July 24, 2023 was 10.49M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PATH) stock’s latest price update

UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH)’s stock price has plunge by 0.52relation to previous closing price of 17.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.40% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that UiPath Shares Tumble as July Quarter Outlook Disappoints

PATH’s Market Performance

UiPath Inc. (PATH) has seen a -0.40% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 6.39% gain in the past month and a 13.00% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for PATH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.91% for PATH stock, with a simple moving average of 18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PATH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PATH stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PATH by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PATH in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $20 based on the research report published on June 09th of the current year 2023.

PATH Trading at 3.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PATH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares surge +8.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PATH fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.21. In addition, UiPath Inc. saw 37.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PATH starting from Gupta Ashim, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $18.44 back on Jul 17. After this action, Gupta Ashim now owns 1,384,047 shares of UiPath Inc., valued at $737,736 using the latest closing price.

Gupta Ashim, the Chief Financial Officer of UiPath Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $18.44 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Gupta Ashim is holding 195,505 shares at $221,308 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PATH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+82.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for UiPath Inc. stands at -31.02. The total capital return value is set at -16.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.63. Equity return is now at value -12.50, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on UiPath Inc. (PATH), the company’s capital structure generated 2.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.86. Total debt to assets is 2.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In summary, UiPath Inc. (PATH) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.