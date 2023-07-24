Truist Financial Corporation’s (TFC) Stock: A 3.49% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has seen a -0.15% decrease in the past week, with a 4.92% gain in the past month, and a -1.28% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for TFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for TFC’s stock, with a -15.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) Right Now?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) is $36.60, which is $3.76 above the current market price. The public float for TFC is 1.33B, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TFC on July 24, 2023 was 12.84M shares.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 33.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TFC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $32 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

TFC Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +7.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFC fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.06. In addition, Truist Financial Corporation saw -23.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFC starting from PATTON CHARLES A, who purchase 1,332 shares at the price of $19.00 back on May 03. After this action, PATTON CHARLES A now owns 5,000 shares of Truist Financial Corporation, valued at $25,308 using the latest closing price.

PATTON CHARLES A, the Director of Truist Financial Corporation, purchase 3,668 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that PATTON CHARLES A is holding 3,668 shares at $69,685 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Truist Financial Corporation stands at +24.49. The total capital return value is set at 6.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), the company’s capital structure generated 112.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.97. Total debt to assets is 12.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.