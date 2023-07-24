Trading Update: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Stock Endures 3.52% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has gone down by -4.30% for the week, with a -1.03% drop in the past month and a 23.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.52% for AMD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for AMD stock, with a simple moving average of 29.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Right Now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 460.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) by analysts is $133.85, which is $22.43 above the current market price. The public float for AMD is 1.60B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of AMD was 69.92M shares.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.63 in relation to its previous close of 110.25. However, the company has experienced a -4.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/20/23 that Chip Stocks Fall After Taiwan Semi’s Outlook

Analysts’ Opinion of AMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMD stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for AMD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMD in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $150 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

AMD Trading at -2.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.27%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMD fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +67.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.24. In addition, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. saw 71.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMD starting from Papermaster Mark D, who sale 31,701 shares at the price of $111.49 back on Jul 06. After this action, Papermaster Mark D now owns 1,513,245 shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., valued at $3,534,376 using the latest closing price.

PENG VICTOR, the President, AMD of Advanced Micro Devices Inc., sale 105,000 shares at $124.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that PENG VICTOR is holding 321,090 shares at $13,080,128 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.84 for the present operating margin

+36.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 4.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.03. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD), the company’s capital structure generated 5.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.97. Total debt to assets is 4.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.