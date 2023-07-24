ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TBLT is 2.51.

The public float for TBLT is 19.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TBLT on July 24, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TBLT) stock’s latest price update

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT)’s stock price has dropped by -9.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TBLT’s Market Performance

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has experienced a -15.10% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.75% rise in the past month, and a -69.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.53% for TBLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.01% for TBLT’s stock, with a -80.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TBLT Trading at -51.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.48%, as shares surge +0.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBLT fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3297. In addition, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. saw -86.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TBLT

Equity return is now at value -120.60, with -51.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.