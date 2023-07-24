Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.67x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) by analysts is $11.75, which is $10.34 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.15% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of TIO was 9.36M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO)’s stock price has soared by 2.13 in relation to previous closing price of 1.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TIO’s Market Performance

Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a -15.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 16.48% gain in the past month and a -19.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.26% for TIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.73% for TIO’s stock, with a 4.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIO Trading at -35.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.68%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -15.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +130.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3439. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 69.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.