The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) Stock Experiences 10.07% Monthly Change

In the past week, TTD stock has gone down by -4.36%, with a monthly gain of 10.07% and a quarterly surge of 35.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for The Trade Desk Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for TTD’s stock, with a 43.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is above average at 588.53x. The 36-month beta value for TTD is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for TTD is $78.26, which is -$6.81 below than the current price. The public float for TTD is 439.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.13% of that float. The average trading volume of TTD on July 24, 2023 was 4.56M shares.

TTD) stock’s latest price update

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.28 in comparison to its previous close of 84.40, however, the company has experienced a -4.36% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/15/23 that Trade Desk Issues Upbeat Outlook and Unveils Stock Buyback Program

Analysts’ Opinion of TTD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTD stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for TTD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TTD in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $34 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

TTD Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares surge +9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTD fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.05. In addition, The Trade Desk Inc. saw 87.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTD starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 2,999 shares at the price of $87.65 back on Jul 19. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 54,306 shares of The Trade Desk Inc., valued at $262,862 using the latest closing price.

GRANT JAY R, the Chief Legal Officer of The Trade Desk Inc., sale 38,980 shares at $88.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that GRANT JAY R is holding 162,628 shares at $3,464,610 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.20 for the present operating margin

+82.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Trade Desk Inc. stands at +3.38. The total capital return value is set at 5.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.61. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD), the company’s capital structure generated 12.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.98. Total debt to assets is 5.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In summary, The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.