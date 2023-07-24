The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) has decreased by -9.55 when compared to last closing price of 1.99.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Singing Machine Company Inc. (NASDAQ: MICS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MICS is at -0.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MICS is $111.00, The public float for MICS is 1.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.40% of that float. The average trading volume for MICS on July 24, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

MICS’s Market Performance

MICS’s stock has seen a 12.50% increase for the week, with a 29.50% rise in the past month and a 24.14% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for The Singing Machine Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.78% for MICS’s stock, with a -45.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MICS Trading at 23.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MICS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.37%, as shares surge +35.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MICS rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6056. In addition, The Singing Machine Company Inc. saw -59.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MICS starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 23. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 1,808,000 shares of The Singing Machine Company Inc., valued at $315 using the latest closing price.

Ault Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Singing Machine Company Inc., purchase 200 shares at $1.58 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Ault Alliance, Inc. is holding 1,808,000 shares at $315 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MICS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.15 for the present operating margin

+22.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Singing Machine Company Inc. stands at +0.49. The total capital return value is set at 0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.26. Equity return is now at value -35.20, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS), the company’s capital structure generated 44.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.56. Total debt to assets is 19.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 2.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.