The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd.’s (LYT) Stock

In the past week, LYT stock has gone up by 2.00%, with a monthly decline of -9.00% and a quarterly plunge of -38.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.45% for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.86% for LYT’s stock, with a -40.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for LYT is at 1.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LYT is 5.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for LYT on July 24, 2023 was 280.63K shares.

LYT) stock’s latest price update

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT)’s stock price has dropped by -16.21 in relation to previous closing price of 0.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LYT Trading at -11.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.35%, as shares sank -5.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYT rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4674. In addition, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. saw -19.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29041.58 for the present operating margin

-24042.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. stands at -770.43. The total capital return value is set at -111.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.25.

Based on Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT), the company’s capital structure generated 8.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.