The -13.88% Decline of PSQ Holdings Inc.’s (PSQH) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has gone up by 114.75% for the week, with a 106.96% rise in the past month and a 107.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 61.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.19% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 86.85% for PSQH’s stock, with a 108.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) Right Now?

PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 293.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.44. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PSQH is 17.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PSQH was 1.23M shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PSQ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PSQH) has plunged by -29.16 when compared to previous closing price of 29.80, but the company has seen a 114.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PSQH Trading at 98.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 61.27%, as shares surge +106.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +107.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH rose by +114.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc. saw 112.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, PSQ Holdings Inc. (PSQH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.