The 11.31% Simple Moving Average of Ambev S.A.’s (ABEV) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, ABEV stock has gone up by 3.95%, with a monthly decline of -0.94% and a quarterly surge of 9.72%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Ambev S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.17% for ABEV stock, with a simple moving average of 11.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) Right Now?

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ambev S.A. (ABEV) by analysts is $3.64, which is $0.49 above the current market price. The public float for ABEV is 4.41B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.32% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of ABEV was 14.50M shares.

ABEV) stock’s latest price update

Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)’s stock price has increased by 2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 3.09. However, the company has seen a 3.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ABEV Trading at 4.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABEV rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Ambev S.A. saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABEV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.39 for the present operating margin

+46.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ambev S.A. stands at +18.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.05. Equity return is now at value 17.20, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ambev S.A. (ABEV), the company’s capital structure generated 4.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.40. Total debt to assets is 2.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ambev S.A. (ABEV) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.