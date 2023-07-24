Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) Stock Faces 5.33% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has gone down by -5.41% for the week, with a -1.21% drop in the past month and a -15.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.25% for TDOC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.47% for TDOC’s stock, with a -9.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) is $29.75, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for TDOC is 162.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDOC on July 24, 2023 was 4.05M shares.

TDOC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) has surged by 0.51 when compared to previous closing price of 23.49, but the company has seen a -5.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDOC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDOC stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for TDOC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TDOC in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $25 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

TDOC Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -1.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDOC fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.45. In addition, Teladoc Health Inc. saw -0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDOC starting from Jensen Claus Torp, who sale 6,547 shares at the price of $27.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, Jensen Claus Torp now owns 19,643 shares of Teladoc Health Inc., valued at $176,769 using the latest closing price.

Trencher Daniel, the CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER of Teladoc Health Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $24.66 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Trencher Daniel is holding 22,283 shares at $24,660 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDOC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.45 for the present operating margin

+58.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teladoc Health Inc. stands at -567.53. The total capital return value is set at -2.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.90. Equity return is now at value -168.60, with -113.50 for asset returns.

Based on Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), the company’s capital structure generated 68.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.75. Total debt to assets is 33.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.