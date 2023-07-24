T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) has increased by 0.57 when compared to last closing price of 140.10.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/23 that T-Mobile Gets an Upgrade as Analyst Team Reverses Call

Is It Worth Investing in T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is above average at 42.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is $174.32, which is $37.09 above the current market price. The public float for TMUS is 544.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TMUS on July 24, 2023 was 6.40M shares.

TMUS’s Market Performance

The stock of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has seen a 0.87% increase in the past week, with a 6.20% rise in the past month, and a -3.45% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for TMUS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.07% for TMUS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMUS stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TMUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TMUS in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $160 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

TMUS Trading at 2.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares surge +4.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMUS rose by +0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.38. In addition, T-Mobile US Inc. saw 0.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMUS starting from Freier Jon, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $140.00 back on Jul 10. After this action, Freier Jon now owns 190,901 shares of T-Mobile US Inc., valued at $2,100,000 using the latest closing price.

CLAURE RAUL MARCELO, the Director of T-Mobile US Inc., sale 192,600 shares at $130.01 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that CLAURE RAUL MARCELO is holding 1,844,088 shares at $25,039,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.70 for the present operating margin

+42.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for T-Mobile US Inc. stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 7.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.53. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 1.80 for asset returns.

Based on T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS), the company’s capital structure generated 160.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.61. Total debt to assets is 48.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 146.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.