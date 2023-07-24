Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) has decreased by -4.59 when compared to last closing price of 171.71.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 33 min ago that Spotify Stock Falls After Hike to Premium Prices. Earnings Coming Tuesday.

Is It Worth Investing in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPOT is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for SPOT is $156.22, which is $6.59 above the current price. The public float for SPOT is 140.10M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPOT on July 24, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

SPOT’s Market Performance

SPOT stock saw an increase of -8.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.98% and a quarterly increase of 22.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.97% for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for SPOT’s stock, with a 39.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPOT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPOT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPOT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $185 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2023.

SPOT Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.61%, as shares surge +3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPOT fell by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.99. In addition, Spotify Technology S.A. saw 107.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPOT

Equity return is now at value -33.90, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.