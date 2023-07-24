Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is above average at 1.06x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.38.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is $7.80, which is $1.59 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWN on July 24, 2023 was 21.99M shares.

SWN) stock’s latest price update

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 6.33. However, the company has seen a 5.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

SWN’s Market Performance

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a 5.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.93% gain in the past month and a 22.77% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.68% for SWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.73% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $7.50 based on the research report published on June 30th of the current year 2023.

SWN Trading at 13.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +12.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.95. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw 5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.09. Equity return is now at value 198.30, with 49.80 for asset returns.

Based on Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), the company’s capital structure generated 105.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.37. Total debt to assets is 35.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.72 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.