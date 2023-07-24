SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 3.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $5.90, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 156.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SOUN on July 24, 2023 was 14.81M shares.

SOUN’s Market Performance

SOUN stock saw a decrease of -8.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -15.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 22.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.02% for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.48% for SOUN’s stock, with a 24.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SOUN Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.89%, as shares sank -22.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN fell by -8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 79.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from EMAMI MAJID, who sale 68,333 shares at the price of $4.42 back on Jun 30. After this action, EMAMI MAJID now owns 301,389 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $302,162 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 810,125 shares at $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.