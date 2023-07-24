Should You Invest in Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Now?

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ZION is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZION is $35.76, which is $0.04 above the current market price. The public float for ZION is 145.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.92% of that float. The average trading volume for ZION on July 24, 2023 was 5.92M shares.

ZION) stock’s latest price update

Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION)’s stock price has decreased by -4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 37.90. However, the company has seen a 17.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ZION’s Market Performance

ZION’s stock has risen by 17.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.19% and a quarterly rise of 16.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Zions Bancorporation National Association The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.96% for ZION stock, with a simple moving average of -10.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZION

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ZION by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ZION in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

ZION Trading at 26.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares surge +33.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZION rose by +17.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.06. In addition, Zions Bancorporation National Association saw -26.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZION starting from Huang Claire A, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $20.02 back on May 04. After this action, Huang Claire A now owns 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation National Association, valued at $360,378 using the latest closing price.

Robinson Rebecca K, the Executive Vice President of Zions Bancorporation National Association, purchase 10,000 shares at $20.38 during a trade that took place back on May 04, which means that Robinson Rebecca K is holding 10,360 shares at $203,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZION

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Zions Bancorporation National Association stands at +27.08. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.45. Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 230.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.72. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.