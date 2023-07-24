Should You Invest in TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for WULF is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WULF is $4.63, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for WULF is 99.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.55% of that float. The average trading volume for WULF on July 24, 2023 was 4.09M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WULF) stock’s latest price update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.10 in relation to its previous close of 3.44. However, the company has experienced a 3.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WULF’s Market Performance

WULF’s stock has risen by 3.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 114.71% and a quarterly rise of 155.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.90% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.86% for TeraWulf Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 38.60% for WULF’s stock, with a 198.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WULF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WULF stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WULF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WULF in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $4.25 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

WULF Trading at 85.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WULF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.90%, as shares surge +121.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WULF rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +157.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, TeraWulf Inc. saw 448.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WULF starting from Prager Paul B., who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $1.37 back on Apr 11. After this action, Prager Paul B. now owns 475,000 shares of TeraWulf Inc., valued at $137,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WULF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-279.74 for the present operating margin

-18.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for TeraWulf Inc. stands at -571.64. Equity return is now at value -82.70, with -31.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.