Should You Invest in Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.98. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYX is $119.15, which is -$3.94 below the current market price. The public float for PAYX is 321.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYX on July 24, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

PAYX) stock’s latest price update

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 123.85. However, the company has seen a 2.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/22/22 that Paychex Posts Earnings Beat, But the Stock Is Down. Here’s Why.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX’s stock has risen by 2.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.35% and a quarterly rise of 13.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.86% for PAYX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $115 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

PAYX Trading at 10.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.09. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw 6.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from RIVERA EFRAIN, who sale 20,249 shares at the price of $120.19 back on Jul 17. After this action, RIVERA EFRAIN now owns 86,136 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $2,433,727 using the latest closing price.

MUCCI MARTIN, the Chairman of Paychex Inc., sale 132,851 shares at $120.43 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that MUCCI MARTIN is holding 459,101 shares at $15,999,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.60 for the present operating margin

+70.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +31.10. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 15.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.