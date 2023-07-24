Should You Invest in GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GOVX is at 2.94. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOVX is $6.00, which is $4.8 above the current market price. The public float for GOVX is 26.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume for GOVX on July 24, 2023 was 331.28K shares.

GOVX) stock’s latest price update

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX)’s stock price has increased by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 0.56. However, the company has seen a 3.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

GOVX’s Market Performance

GOVX’s stock has risen by 3.52% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.39% and a quarterly drop of -6.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for GeoVax Labs Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for GOVX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOVX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GOVX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOVX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $8 based on the research report published on November 19th of the previous year 2020.

GOVX Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOVX rose by +4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5712. In addition, GeoVax Labs Inc. saw -4.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOVX starting from DODD DAVID A, who purchase 32,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Apr 24. After this action, DODD DAVID A now owns 113,870 shares of GeoVax Labs Inc., valued at $20,445 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Mark, the CFO of GeoVax Labs Inc., purchase 8,000 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Reynolds Mark is holding 68,184 shares at $5,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOVX

Equity return is now at value -57.30, with -47.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.