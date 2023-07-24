Should You Invest in Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Now?

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BAC is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BAC is $35.61, which is $3.96 above the current market price. The public float for BAC is 7.94B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for BAC on July 24, 2023 was 46.78M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BAC) stock’s latest price update

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.92 in relation to its previous close of 31.69. However, the company has experienced a 9.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/18/23 that Wall Street Wrestles With Dealmaking, Trading Slump

BAC’s Market Performance

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has experienced a 9.86% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.94% rise in the past month, and a 6.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for BAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.96% for BAC’s stock, with a 0.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for BAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $36 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BAC Trading at 11.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +9.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.29. In addition, Bank of America Corporation saw -3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Athanasia Dean C, who sale 77,806 shares at the price of $31.48 back on Jul 20. After this action, Athanasia Dean C now owns 353,971 shares of Bank of America Corporation, valued at $2,449,722 using the latest closing price.

Koder Matthew M, the Pres, Gl Corp & Invest Banking of Bank of America Corporation, sale 105,054 shares at $34.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Koder Matthew M is holding 319,803 shares at $3,600,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank of America Corporation stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Bank of America Corporation (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.