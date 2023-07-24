Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) is above average at 51.96x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SFWL is 6.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SFWL on July 24, 2023 was 635.58K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SFWL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ: SFWL) has dropped by -10.48 compared to previous close of 5.63. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -22.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SFWL’s Market Performance

SFWL’s stock has fallen by -22.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.80% and a quarterly rise of 21.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.26% for Shengfeng Development Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.98% for SFWL’s stock, with a -24.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SFWL Trading at -37.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.97%, as shares sank -31.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFWL fell by -22.70%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.88. In addition, Shengfeng Development Limited saw 25.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.66 for the present operating margin

+10.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shengfeng Development Limited stands at +2.10. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 3.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shengfeng Development Limited (SFWL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.