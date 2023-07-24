Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has plunge by -2.09relation to previous closing price of 25.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.81% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/07/23 that Rivian Stock Rises for an 8th Day. It’s Finally on the Right Track.

Is It Worth Investing in Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIVN is at 1.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for RIVN is $24.65, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 801.37M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.97% of that float. The average trading volume for RIVN on July 24, 2023 was 43.24M shares.

RIVN’s Market Performance

The stock of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has seen a 1.81% increase in the past week, with a 72.85% rise in the past month, and a 104.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.95% for RIVN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.89% for RIVN stock, with a simple moving average of 23.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $18 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at 49.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.29%, as shares surge +78.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +82.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.29. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc. saw 37.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,625 shares at the price of $13.71 back on Jun 08. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 72,304 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc., valued at $49,699 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeff, the Chief Accounting Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $14.53 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Baker Jeff is holding 86,204 shares at $290,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc. stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.41. Equity return is now at value -44.30, with -34.60 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.27. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.