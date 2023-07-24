ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has gone up by 12.50% for the week, with a 13.90% rise in the past month and a 12.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for RNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.57% for RNW’s stock, with a 14.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) is $656.01, which is $1.58 above the current market price. The public float for RNW is 93.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNW on July 24, 2023 was 712.15K shares.

RNW) stock’s latest price update

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW)’s stock price has soared by 8.67 in relation to previous closing price of 5.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RNW Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.34%, as shares surge +15.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNW rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, ReNew Energy Global Plc saw 16.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RNW

The net margin for ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at -5.61. Equity return is now at value -4.50, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.