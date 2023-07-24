RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RAPT is 0.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) is $41.00, which is $18.6 above the current market price. The public float for RAPT is 33.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.38% of that float. On July 24, 2023, RAPT’s average trading volume was 290.94K shares.

RAPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) has increased by 8.97 when compared to last closing price of 20.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RAPT’s Market Performance

RAPT’s stock has risen by 9.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.70% and a quarterly rise of 19.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.81% for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.65% for RAPT’s stock, with a 5.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RAPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RAPT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for RAPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RAPT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $35 based on the research report published on June 15th of the current year 2023.

RAPT Trading at 10.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +7.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAPT rose by +9.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.32. In addition, RAPT Therapeutics Inc. saw 14.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAPT starting from HO WILLIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $18.88 back on Apr 19. After this action, HO WILLIAM now owns 20,992 shares of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., valued at $94,400 using the latest closing price.

Robbins Wendye, the Director of RAPT Therapeutics Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $20.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Robbins Wendye is holding 6,500 shares at $50,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5618.53 for the present operating margin

-83.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for RAPT Therapeutics Inc. stands at -5490.37. Equity return is now at value -43.20, with -39.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 17.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RAPT Therapeutics Inc. (RAPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.