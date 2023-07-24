Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) has increased by 1.67 when compared to last closing price of 2.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is $4.00, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for QSI is 96.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.73% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QSI on July 24, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

QSI’s Market Performance

The stock of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has seen a -6.17% decrease in the past week, with a 96.13% rise in the past month, and a 90.00% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.87% for QSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.78% for QSI stock, with a simple moving average of 46.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for QSI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QSI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on October 20th of the previous year 2021.

QSI Trading at 63.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.15%, as shares surge +97.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSI fell by -5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Quantum-Si incorporated saw 66.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSI starting from LaPointe Christian, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.77 back on Mar 15. After this action, LaPointe Christian now owns 247,693 shares of Quantum-Si incorporated, valued at $35,400 using the latest closing price.

RAKIN KEVIN, the Director of Quantum-Si incorporated, sale 89,000 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that RAKIN KEVIN is holding 1,801,000 shares at $191,234 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSI

The total capital return value is set at -26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.84. Equity return is now at value -32.30, with -29.90 for asset returns.

Based on Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.64. Total debt to assets is 4.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 663.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.