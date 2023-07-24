Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.76 in comparison to its previous close of 28.46, however, the company has experienced a -2.61% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

Is It Worth Investing in Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) by analysts is $29.96, which is $2.2 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 588.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.73% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 12.01M shares.

PINS’s Market Performance

The stock of Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a -2.61% decrease in the past week, with a 12.29% rise in the past month, and a 1.56% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.37% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PINS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PINS stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PINS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PINS in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $41 based on the research report published on July 18th of the current year 2023.

PINS Trading at 10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares surge +6.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS fell by -2.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.95. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw 15.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,934 shares at the price of $30.44 back on Jul 19. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 56,788 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $58,871 using the latest closing price.

Sharp Evan, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 166,239 shares at $30.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Sharp Evan is holding 0 shares at $5,103,537 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.