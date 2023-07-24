Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.64 in comparison to its previous close of 3.29, however, the company has experienced a 14.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PTPI is also noteworthy at 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for PTPI is 1.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of PTPI on July 24, 2023 was 766.47K shares.

PTPI’s Market Performance

PTPI stock saw an increase of 14.29% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 72.51% and a quarterly increase of -42.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.19% for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.26% for PTPI’s stock, with a 18.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PTPI Trading at 27.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PTPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +79.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PTPI rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.57. In addition, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 56.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PTPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-264.45 for the present operating margin

-31.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -334.40. Equity return is now at value -97.60, with -56.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.