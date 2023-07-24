Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has gone up by 18.73% for the week, with a -10.20% drop in the past month and a -2.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.45% for PFMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.34% for PFMT’s stock, with a 12.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.29.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) is $7.50, which is $3.83 above the current market price. The public float for PFMT is 58.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PFMT on July 24, 2023 was 310.89K shares.

The stock price of Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) has jumped by 10.07 compared to previous close of 2.88. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFMT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for PFMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFMT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

PFMT Trading at 17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFMT rose by +18.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Performant Financial Corporation saw -12.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFMT starting from PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, who purchase 30,000 shares at the price of $2.61 back on May 10. After this action, PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM now owns 15,793,291 shares of Performant Financial Corporation, valued at $78,300 using the latest closing price.

PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM, the 10% Owner of Performant Financial Corporation, purchase 300,182 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PRESCOTT GROUP CAPITAL MANAGEM is holding 15,763,291 shares at $798,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.32 for the present operating margin

-6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performant Financial Corporation stands at -5.99. The total capital return value is set at -6.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.31. Equity return is now at value -10.90, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT), the company’s capital structure generated 25.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.26. Total debt to assets is 18.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Performant Financial Corporation (PFMT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.