PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PEP is 0.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PEP is $199.53, which is $11.45 above the current price. The public float for PEP is 1.37B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PEP on July 24, 2023 was 4.87M shares.

PEP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 189.30, but the company has seen a 1.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/22/23 that Google, McDonald’s, Exxon Headline Busy Earnings Week

PEP’s Market Performance

PEP’s stock has risen by 1.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.55% and a quarterly rise of 2.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.27% for PepsiCo Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.46% for PEP’s stock, with a 5.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PEP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PEP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PEP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $210 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

PEP Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PEP rose by +1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $185.74. In addition, PepsiCo Inc. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PEP starting from POHLAD ROBERT C, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $172.47 back on Mar 09. After this action, POHLAD ROBERT C now owns 183,929 shares of PepsiCo Inc., valued at $12,935,148 using the latest closing price.

Krishnan Ramkumar, the CEO Intl Beverages & CCO of PepsiCo Inc., sale 16,827 shares at $172.70 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Krishnan Ramkumar is holding 49,000 shares at $2,905,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.73 for the present operating margin

+53.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PepsiCo Inc. stands at +10.31. The total capital return value is set at 20.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.44. Equity return is now at value 44.60, with 8.40 for asset returns.

Based on PepsiCo Inc. (PEP), the company’s capital structure generated 241.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.75. Total debt to assets is 45.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.