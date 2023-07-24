Paramount Global (PARA) Stock Sees a-2.39 Decrease

In the past week, PARA stock has gone down by -2.76%, with a monthly decline of -1.40% and a quarterly plunge of -29.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for Paramount Global The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for PARA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -18.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PARA is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 12 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Paramount Global (PARA) is $18.16, which is $2.96 above the current market price. The public float for PARA is 584.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.66% of that float. On July 24, 2023, PARA’s average trading volume was 15.64M shares.

PARA) stock’s latest price update

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.39 compared to its previous closing price of 15.90. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/23 that Paramount’s Parent Company in Talks With Creditors After Disclosing Financial Risks

Analysts’ Opinion of PARA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PARA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PARA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $14 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

PARA Trading at -1.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARA fell by -2.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.02. In addition, Paramount Global saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARA starting from REDSTONE SHARI, who purchase 165,000 shares at the price of $15.06 back on May 16. After this action, REDSTONE SHARI now owns 577,064 shares of Paramount Global, valued at $2,485,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.52 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Global stands at +2.40. The total capital return value is set at 6.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Global (PARA), the company’s capital structure generated 76.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.26. Total debt to assets is 30.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paramount Global (PARA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.