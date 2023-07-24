PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) has dropped by -14.51 compared to previous close of 9.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRFX is 0.04. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRFX is $20.00, which is $21.69 above the current price. The public float for PRFX is 1.12M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRFX on July 24, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

PRFX’s Market Performance

The stock of PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has seen a 2.59% increase in the past week, with a 80.65% rise in the past month, and a 45.79% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 26.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 53.53% for PRFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.06% for PRFX’s stock, with a 47.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PRFX Trading at 41.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 26.16%, as shares surge +80.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRFX rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.78. In addition, PainReform Ltd. saw 101.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PRFX

Equity return is now at value -77.50, with -70.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.