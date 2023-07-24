Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) has dropped by -7.46 compared to previous close of 2.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 27.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 7.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) by analysts is $1.92, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for PGY is 392.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of PGY was 4.04M shares.

PGY’s Market Performance

PGY stock saw an increase of 27.11% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 75.83% and a quarterly increase of 125.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.63% for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.50% for PGY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 86.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGY stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PGY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGY in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $2 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

PGY Trading at 64.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares surge +77.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +27.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.64. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw 70.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.84.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.