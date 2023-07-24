PacWest Bancorp’s (PACW) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has seen a 19.29% increase in the past week, with a 27.09% gain in the past month, and a -12.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.72% for PACW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.27% for PACW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -44.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PACW is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PacWest Bancorp (PACW) is $11.53, which is $1.51 above the current market price. The public float for PACW is 116.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.00% of that float. On July 24, 2023, PACW’s average trading volume was 26.63M shares.

The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) has decreased by -2.41 when compared to last closing price of 9.95.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/26/23 that PacWest Bancorp Stock Jumps as Ares Buys $3.5 Billion of Loans

Analysts’ Opinion of PACW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACW stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for PACW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PACW in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $8.75 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

PACW Trading at 29.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.31%, as shares surge +35.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +58.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +19.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.41. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -57.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.