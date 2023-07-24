ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ORIC is 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ORIC is $13.57, which is $4.92 above the current price. The public float for ORIC is 38.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ORIC on July 24, 2023 was 377.80K shares.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.61 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ORIC’s Market Performance

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) has seen a 10.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.40% gain in the past month and a 61.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for ORIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.80% for ORIC’s stock, with a 73.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORIC stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ORIC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ORIC in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $16 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

ORIC Trading at 35.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +31.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORIC rose by +10.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +172.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.85. In addition, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 45.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORIC starting from Chacko Jacob, who sale 5,156 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Jul 11. After this action, Chacko Jacob now owns 780,652 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $41,287 using the latest closing price.

Chacko Jacob, the President and CEO of ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 10,508 shares at $8.01 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Chacko Jacob is holding 785,808 shares at $84,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORIC

The total capital return value is set at -33.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.59. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.16. Total debt to assets is 4.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ORIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.