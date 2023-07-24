OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has seen a -8.54% decrease in the past week, with a 20.43% gain in the past month, and a 27.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.10% for OPK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.69% for OPK stock, with a simple moving average of 27.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OPK is 1.79. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for OPK is $4.32, which is $2.38 above the current price. The public float for OPK is 416.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPK on July 24, 2023 was 3.70M shares.

OPK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) has plunged by -5.41 when compared to previous closing price of 2.05, but the company has seen a -8.54% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPK stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for OPK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for OPK in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $2 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

OPK Trading at 11.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares surge +21.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPK fell by -8.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.03. In addition, OPKO Health Inc. saw 55.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPK starting from Nabel Gary J., who purchase 272,637 shares at the price of $1.84 back on May 05. After this action, Nabel Gary J. now owns 19,912,459 shares of OPKO Health Inc., valued at $500,857 using the latest closing price.

Nabel Gary J., the Chief Innovation Officer of OPKO Health Inc., purchase 187,608 shares at $1.81 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Nabel Gary J. is holding 263,079 shares at $340,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.51 for the present operating margin

+20.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for OPKO Health Inc. stands at -32.70. The total capital return value is set at -12.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -17.62. Equity return is now at value -18.00, with -13.00 for asset returns.

Based on OPKO Health Inc. (OPK), the company’s capital structure generated 19.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.36. Total debt to assets is 14.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.