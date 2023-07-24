ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.50 in comparison to its previous close of 97.30, however, the company has experienced a -0.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/06/23 that On Semi Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Rises.

Is It Worth Investing in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) Right Now?

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ON is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ON is $100.04, which is $1.7 above the current price. The public float for ON is 430.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ON on July 24, 2023 was 6.96M shares.

ON’s Market Performance

ON stock saw an increase of -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.14% and a quarterly increase of 32.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.90% for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.31% for ON’s stock, with a 28.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ON Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +11.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ON fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.08. In addition, ON Semiconductor Corporation saw 58.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ON starting from El-Khoury Hassane, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $105.00 back on Jul 18. After this action, El-Khoury Hassane now owns 531,388 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $2,100,000 using the latest closing price.

KEETON SIMON, the EVP & GM, PSG of ON Semiconductor Corporation, sale 10,276 shares at $100.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that KEETON SIMON is holding 185,539 shares at $1,027,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.36 for the present operating margin

+47.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for ON Semiconductor Corporation stands at +22.85. The total capital return value is set at 31.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.19. Equity return is now at value 31.00, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), the company’s capital structure generated 56.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.21. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.