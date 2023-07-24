Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) is $4.58, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for OCGN is 215.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OCGN on July 24, 2023 was 8.00M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OCGN) stock’s latest price update

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN)’s stock price has increased by 0.17 compared to its previous closing price of 0.60. However, the company has seen a 2.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OCGN’s Market Performance

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has experienced a 2.96% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.39% rise in the past month, and a -26.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.29% for OCGN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.94% for OCGN stock, with a simple moving average of -43.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCGN stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for OCGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OCGN in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

OCGN Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCGN rose by +2.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5629. In addition, Ocugen Inc. saw -53.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCGN starting from Zhang Junge, who purchase 200,278 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, Zhang Junge now owns 1,077,182 shares of Ocugen Inc., valued at $99,999 using the latest closing price.

Musunuri Shankar, the Chief Executive Officer of Ocugen Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Musunuri Shankar is holding 2,190,073 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OCGN

Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -70.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.