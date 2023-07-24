NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is -0.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is $6.00, which is $5.43 above the current market price. The public float for NRBO is 13.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.57% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NRBO on July 24, 2023 was 394.65K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NRBO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) has jumped by 11.31 compared to previous close of 0.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NRBO’s Market Performance

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has experienced a 30.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 46.18% rise in the past month, and a -16.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.92% for NRBO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.86% for NRBO’s stock, with a -70.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NRBO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NRBO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for NRBO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NRBO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $20 based on the research report published on June 15th of the previous year 2020.

NRBO Trading at 14.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRBO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.35%, as shares surge +48.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRBO rose by +29.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4567. In addition, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -20.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NRBO

Equity return is now at value -96.10, with -66.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.