Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.22relation to previous closing price of 93.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.59% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MS is $97.55, which is $3.67 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.28B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.58% of that float. The average trading volume for MS on July 24, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS stock saw an increase of 9.59% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.88% and a quarterly increase of 3.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Morgan Stanley (MS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.24% for MS stock, with a simple moving average of 6.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +11.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS rose by +9.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $86.53. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 10.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A, who sale 37,608 shares at the price of $93.78 back on Jul 20. After this action, SIMKOWITZ DANIEL A now owns 319,040 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $3,526,852 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $92.35 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,136,345 shares at $11,543,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.