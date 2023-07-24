Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for MVST is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MVST is $8.00, which is $5.55 above than the current price. The public float for MVST is 97.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.24% of that float. The average trading volume of MVST on July 24, 2023 was 5.17M shares.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.84 in relation to its previous close of 2.63. However, the company has experienced a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MVST’s Market Performance

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has seen a 5.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.06% gain in the past month and a 120.72% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.81% for MVST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.63% for MVST’s stock, with a 45.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MVST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MVST stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for MVST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MVST in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $8 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

MVST Trading at 36.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MVST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares surge +62.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MVST rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Microvast Holdings Inc. saw 60.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MVST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.03 for the present operating margin

+4.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Microvast Holdings Inc. stands at -77.36. The total capital return value is set at -19.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.67. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST), the company’s capital structure generated 28.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.21. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.