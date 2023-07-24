Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)’s stock price has increased by 1.48 compared to its previous closing price of 64.69. However, the company has seen a 2.45% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/29/23 that Micron Technology Worst Performer in Nasdaq 100 Thursday

Is It Worth Investing in Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 21 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is $76.83, which is $9.11 above the current market price. The public float for MU is 1.09B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MU on July 24, 2023 was 17.17M shares.

MU’s Market Performance

MU stock saw a decrease of 2.45% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.23% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.23% for MU’s stock, with a 10.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MU stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for MU in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $80 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2023.

MU Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MU rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.19. In addition, Micron Technology Inc. saw 31.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MU starting from ALLEN SCOTT R., who sale 13,687 shares at the price of $60.80 back on Jul 10. After this action, ALLEN SCOTT R. now owns 32,094 shares of Micron Technology Inc., valued at $832,170 using the latest closing price.

Deboer Scott J, the EVP, Technology & Products of Micron Technology Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Deboer Scott J is holding 188,340 shares at $1,400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.76 for the present operating margin

+45.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micron Technology Inc. stands at +28.24. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.03. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Micron Technology Inc. (MU), the company’s capital structure generated 15.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.18. Total debt to assets is 11.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.