Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp.’s (MCB) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, MCB stock has gone up by 2.30%, with a monthly gain of 16.75% and a quarterly surge of 21.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.21% for MCB’s stock, with a -12.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) Right Now?

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.19x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) by analysts is $53.50, which is $15.17 above the current market price. The public float for MCB is 10.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.74% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of MCB was 438.15K shares.

MCB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) has dropped by -9.34 compared to previous close of 46.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MCB Trading at 25.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +81.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCB rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.38. In addition, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. saw -28.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCB starting from Sigrist Greg, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.97 back on Mar 17. After this action, Sigrist Greg now owns 13,842 shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., valued at $35,970 using the latest closing price.

Gold David J, the Director of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp., purchase 500 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Gold David J is holding 22,231 shares at $19,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 12.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.25. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB), the company’s capital structure generated 56.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.20. Total debt to assets is 5.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.