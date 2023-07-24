Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for METX is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for METX is $3.00, The public float for METX is 24.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.91% of that float. The average trading volume for METX on July 24, 2023 was 721.50K shares.

The stock price of Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) has dropped by -8.79 compared to previous close of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

METX’s Market Performance

Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has seen a -2.19% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 2.70% gain in the past month and a -14.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.10% for METX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for METX’s stock, with a -12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

METX Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares surge +4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METX fell by -2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1978. In addition, Meten Holding Group Ltd. saw 17.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for METX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+14.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meten Holding Group Ltd. stands at +8.17. The total capital return value is set at 5.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.01. Equity return is now at value 92.60, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX), the company’s capital structure generated 4.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Meten Holding Group Ltd. (METX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.