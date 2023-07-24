Lilium N.V. (LILM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lilium N.V. (LILM) is $3.33, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for LILM is 200.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LILM on July 24, 2023 was 6.08M shares.

The stock price of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) has dropped by -0.76 compared to previous close of 1.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/15/22 that Electric Plane Maker’s Stock Plummets After Short-Seller Report

LILM’s Market Performance

LILM’s stock has fallen by -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.66% and a quarterly rise of 214.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.57% for Lilium N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.04% for LILM’s stock, with a 7.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LILM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LILM stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for LILM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LILM in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $3 based on the research report published on July 17th of the current year 2023.

LILM Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LILM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares sank -2.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LILM fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5225. In addition, Lilium N.V. saw 14.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LILM

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.03.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Lilium N.V. (LILM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.