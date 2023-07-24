Koss Corporation (KOSS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) is above average at 4.02x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KOSS is 4.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KOSS on July 24, 2023 was 19.92K shares.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.40 in comparison to its previous close of 3.61, however, the company has experienced a 11.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 12/07/21 that Trump’s SPAC proves you can now create a meme stock on purpose

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS’s stock has risen by 11.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.62% and a quarterly drop of -7.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.98% for Koss Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.41% for KOSS’s stock, with a -17.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KOSS Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +16.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS rose by +12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.67. In addition, Koss Corporation saw -16.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.12 for the present operating margin

+37.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at +7.20. The total capital return value is set at 3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 30.10, with 24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.52. Total debt to assets is 10.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Koss Corporation (KOSS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.