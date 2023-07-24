Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) by analysts is $13.00, which is $8.53 above the current market price. The public float for KOD is 49.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.60% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of KOD was 652.18K shares.

KOD) stock’s latest price update

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD)’s stock price has plunge by -48.90relation to previous closing price of 7.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -42.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/22 that Kodiak Stock Plunges 80% as Eye Drug Disappoints

KOD’s Market Performance

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has seen a -42.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -46.13% decline in the past month and a -27.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for KOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -46.91% for KOD’s stock, with a -45.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KOD Trading at -47.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -48.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOD fell by -42.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.84. In addition, Kodiak Sciences Inc. saw -47.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOD starting from BORGESON JOHN A., who sale 2,749 shares at the price of $9.23 back on Jun 16. After this action, BORGESON JOHN A. now owns 178,077 shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc., valued at $25,373 using the latest closing price.

EHRLICH JASON sale 2,258 shares at $9.23 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that EHRLICH JASON is holding 61,924 shares at $20,841 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.