Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) by analysts is $3.50, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for KSCP is 46.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.84% of that float. On July 24, 2023, the average trading volume of KSCP was 4.13M shares.

KSCP) stock’s latest price update

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -26.38 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -44.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

KSCP’s Market Performance

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a -44.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 179.00% rise in the past month, and a 83.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 28.52% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.55% for KSCP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.77% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at 75.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.65%, as shares surge +200.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +138.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -44.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0522. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -36.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSCP starting from Lehnhardt Aaron J, who sale 238,000 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Lehnhardt Aaron J now owns 0 shares of Knightscope Inc., valued at $98,603 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-567.71 for the present operating margin

-62.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Knightscope Inc. stands at -455.39. Equity return is now at value 50.40, with -87.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.